Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Warm Weekend

Temperatures Dip and Rain Chances Return on Halloween
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our nice weather continues into the weekend. Highs in the 80s turn to overnight temperatures near 60. Patchy fog looks less likely but still can’t be ruled out early in the mornings. Monday will be our last of the warm weather for a while as temperatures begin to fall on Halloween. Highs go from the 80s to the 50s/60s in 24 hours. The best chance for rain looks to arrive late Tuesday evening. Right now, trick-or-treating should wrap up as rain begins to arrive. Areas along I-95 will see the rain first. Timing of these fronts can often change so check back for more updates. Colder air arrives after Halloween with overnight temperatures approaching freezing Thursday and Friday. Widespread frost looks possible with a freeze along I-95. Weather will start to warm for ECU’s game vs Tulane.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Thursday night.
Teen injured in Greenville shooting Thursday night
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Dashaun Payton, Trevon Jenkins, & Xysean Mayfield
Victims identified; three charged in Tuesday night murder outside Greenville store
One teen was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on collision on Sunset Avenue in...
Teen driver killed in Rocky Mount crash named
The search began Tuesday afternoon.
Missing fisherman’s body recovered in Rocky Mount Reservoir

Latest News

Business in the east prepare for early Halloween celebrations
Business in the east prepare for early Halloween celebrations
FUR BABY FRIDAY: HORACE
FUR BABY FRIDAY: HORACE is looking for forever snuggies!
ENC PETS: CHICO OF BELHAVEN
FUR BABY FRIDAY celebrates your ENC PETS
Sound Rivers' Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register takes a water sample to test for bacteria.
October Swim Guide finds three locations with poor water quality