Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Warm Weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our nice weather continues into the weekend. Highs in the 80s turn to overnight temperatures near 60. Patchy fog looks less likely but still can’t be ruled out early in the mornings. Monday will be our last of the warm weather for a while as temperatures begin to fall on Halloween. Highs go from the 80s to the 50s/60s in 24 hours. The best chance for rain looks to arrive late Tuesday evening. Right now, trick-or-treating should wrap up as rain begins to arrive. Areas along I-95 will see the rain first. Timing of these fronts can often change so check back for more updates. Colder air arrives after Halloween with overnight temperatures approaching freezing Thursday and Friday. Widespread frost looks possible with a freeze along I-95. Weather will start to warm for ECU’s game vs Tulane.

