WITN Sunrise crew celebrates Halloween early & reveals costume contest winners

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - From pumpkin carving to revealing our costume contest winners, the WITN Sunrise show got an early jump on Halloween on Friday.

Dressed as the cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Jim, Jacyn, & Merit put on their best Willy Wonka, Charlie, and Violet acts respectively.

WITN’s Dave Jordan, Courtney Bunting, and Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder channeled the Mushroom Kingdom showing up as Mario, Princess Peach, and Luigi. A thank you to Halloween Express for the costumes!

Meteorologists Charlie Ironmonger, and Dustin Staples were heroic as Thor & Captain America.

We also revealed the winners of this year’s adult and children’s costume contest:

Kids 1st Place - $150

Title: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Submitted By: Molly Hartman

Child Name: Kallum

City: Winterville

Description Of Your Entry: One of our KCs costumes

Kallum dressed as "Beetlejuice" (Molly Hartman)

Kids 2nd Place - $100

Title: The Princess and the frog

Submitted By: Jaylen Bowser

Child Name: Ja’Nylah

City: Plymouth

Description Of Your Entry: The Princess and the frog is me and my daughter’s favorite movie to watch together.

Ja'Nylah and Jaylen Bowser dressed as the Princess and the Frog. (Jaylen Bowser)

Kids 3rd Place - $50

Title: Combine & Baby Corn!

Submitted By: China Dail

Child Name: Waylon

City: Winterville

Description Of Your Entry: My son, Waylon (4 Years old) is tractor obsessed and said that he wanted to be a combine for Halloween! It was only fitting that baby sister, Lettie (7 months old) dress as an ear of corn! Both costumes were homemade.

Waylon and his sister Lettie dressed as a Combine & and Corn. (China Dail)

Adults 1st Place - $300

Title: Dungeons and Dragons Shaman

Name: Brandy Davenport

City: Greenville

Description Of Your Entry: I used about 15 yards of fabric in the costume. I also handmade the yarn wig and all the accessories. The Totem staff with all my shaman trinkets (skulls/shrunken heads/ bones/potion bottles/animals) were 3D printed using PLA filament and then painted. This took me 5 months to create.

Brandy Davenport dressed as a Dungeons & Dragons Shaman (Brandy Davenport)

Adults 2nd Place - $125

Title: Donald and Daisy Duck

Name: Barbara Pardue

City: Greenville

Description Of Your Entry: Hand made. The bottom is wired with feather and foam

Barbara Pardue dressed as Daisy Duck along with Donald. (Barbara Pardue)

Adults 3rd Place - $75

Title: Teutonic Knight

Name: Joan Coble

City: Ernul

Description Of Your Entry: Completely handmade except for the plastic sword. My 23 year old one eyed horse was a perfect gentleman and the rider, Joan age 73, was fulfilling a childhood wish to be in a costume.

Joan Coble dressed as a Teutonic Knight (Joan Coble)

