WITN Sunrise crew celebrates Halloween early & reveals costume contest winners
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - From pumpkin carving to revealing our costume contest winners, the WITN Sunrise show got an early jump on Halloween on Friday.
Dressed as the cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Jim, Jacyn, & Merit put on their best Willy Wonka, Charlie, and Violet acts respectively.
WITN’s Dave Jordan, Courtney Bunting, and Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder channeled the Mushroom Kingdom showing up as Mario, Princess Peach, and Luigi. A thank you to Halloween Express for the costumes!
Meteorologists Charlie Ironmonger, and Dustin Staples were heroic as Thor & Captain America.
We also revealed the winners of this year’s adult and children’s costume contest:
Kids 1st Place - $150
Title: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Submitted By: Molly Hartman
Child Name: Kallum
City: Winterville
Description Of Your Entry: One of our KCs costumes
Kids 2nd Place - $100
Title: The Princess and the frog
Submitted By: Jaylen Bowser
Child Name: Ja’Nylah
City: Plymouth
Description Of Your Entry: The Princess and the frog is me and my daughter’s favorite movie to watch together.
Kids 3rd Place - $50
Title: Combine & Baby Corn!
Submitted By: China Dail
Child Name: Waylon
City: Winterville
Description Of Your Entry: My son, Waylon (4 Years old) is tractor obsessed and said that he wanted to be a combine for Halloween! It was only fitting that baby sister, Lettie (7 months old) dress as an ear of corn! Both costumes were homemade.
Adults 1st Place - $300
Title: Dungeons and Dragons Shaman
Name: Brandy Davenport
City: Greenville
Description Of Your Entry: I used about 15 yards of fabric in the costume. I also handmade the yarn wig and all the accessories. The Totem staff with all my shaman trinkets (skulls/shrunken heads/ bones/potion bottles/animals) were 3D printed using PLA filament and then painted. This took me 5 months to create.
Adults 2nd Place - $125
Title: Donald and Daisy Duck
Name: Barbara Pardue
City: Greenville
Description Of Your Entry: Hand made. The bottom is wired with feather and foam
Adults 3rd Place - $75
Title: Teutonic Knight
Name: Joan Coble
City: Ernul
Description Of Your Entry: Completely handmade except for the plastic sword. My 23 year old one eyed horse was a perfect gentleman and the rider, Joan age 73, was fulfilling a childhood wish to be in a costume.
