WITN learns identity of Tie Breakers victim; no charges yet in shooting

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have yet to announce any arrests in the weekend shooting at a sports bar and restaurant in Greenville.

WITN News has learned that Marcus Gardner was shot outside Tie Breakers on Smythewyck Drive Sunday evening.

A witness said two men were fighting each other on the patio just before one was shot.

Police said the victim was taken to ECU Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The hospital this morning said the 42-year-old Gardner was not listed in their patient record system.

On Monday, police said both men had been questioned in the shooting and that charges were expected this week.

