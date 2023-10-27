Advertise With Us
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Apple Crisp

Her favorite things are canned food and warm laps.(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team and Jacyn Abbott
Updated: 8 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Meet Apple Crisp. A Saving Graces 4 Felines kitten looking for a forever home.

Apple Crisp was found abandoned, very thin, and in need of medical attention. However, she has made a spooktacular recovery and now is thriving in a foster home with other cats, dogs, and young children!

She is spunky and playful, in great health, and loves attention from everyone.

Apple Crisp’s favorite things are canned food and warm laps. Saving Graces says she will be a great addition to anyone who wants a fun-loving kitten.

If interested in meeting Apple Crisp, contact Saving Graces.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash, and a good vet reference is required.

Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized.

They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, have been treated for worms and fleas, and micro-chipped.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

