Rocking Horse Ranch to host first ever Halloween Trunk or Treat event

By Merit Morgan
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s an exciting time of year as Halloween weekend is finally here and events are taking place all weekend long!

Greenville’s Rocking Horse Ranch is celebrating Halloween weekend with the Rocking Horse Ranch Therapeutic Riding Program’s first ever Trunk or Treat this Sunday, October 29th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is free to the community and will be held at the Rocking Horse Ranch barn on 1721 Blue Banks Farm Road in Greenville.

Executive Director, Morgan Tedder, says the ranch is expecting a diverse audience, including representatives from various community organizations.

The Trunk or Treat will provide a unique and inclusive experience and the trunks will feature a mix of traditional candies and sensory items, complemented by games, music, and a sensory-informed hay ride.

For more information on the Rocking Horse Ranch Therapeutic Riding Program or this year’s first ever Trunk or Treat event at the barn, visit the Rocking Horse Ranch website or Facebook.

