Outer Banks horse rescue celebrates recovery of injured Corolla wild mare “Blossom”

COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) - A group that cares for the famed Corolla wild horses is celebrating the continued recovery of one injured member of the herd.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said that the mare Blossom, who is believed to be in her 20s or even 30s, was found back on October 6th suffering from a leg injury and was unwilling to move. The fund says that Blossom was found to have a torn ligament in her leg that may have been the result of getting twisted while walking through deep sand.

On Thursday, an update said that Blossom is doing great!

“She’s gained some weight over the last few weeks and her torn ligament seems to be healing well. She’s considerably more sound now, and settling into life at the farm. We’ve been working on teaching her to lead, which is a little tricky since she’s on restricted movement. But slow and steady wins the race and she’s coming along really nicely. She is such a sensible, sweet old mare. We’re glad we can provide her with a safe, quiet place to live out the rest of her days,” the group wrote in a post on Facebook.

The group thanked everyone who contributed to Blossom’s vet bills.

Blossom meeting with Junior and Buttercup (Corolla Wild Horse Fund)

