Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Outer Banks horse rescue celebrates recovery of injured Corolla wild mare “Blossom”

Outer Banks horse rescue celebrates recovery of injured Corolla wild mare “Blossom”
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) - A group that cares for the famed Corolla wild horses is celebrating the continued recovery of one injured member of the herd.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said that the mare Blossom, who is believed to be in her 20s or even 30s, was found back on October 6th suffering from a leg injury and was unwilling to move. The fund says that Blossom was found to have a torn ligament in her leg that may have been the result of getting twisted while walking through deep sand.

On Thursday, an update said that Blossom is doing great!

“She’s gained some weight over the last few weeks and her torn ligament seems to be healing well. She’s considerably more sound now, and settling into life at the farm. We’ve been working on teaching her to lead, which is a little tricky since she’s on restricted movement. But slow and steady wins the race and she’s coming along really nicely. She is such a sensible, sweet old mare. We’re glad we can provide her with a safe, quiet place to live out the rest of her days,” the group wrote in a post on Facebook.

The group thanked everyone who contributed to Blossom’s vet bills.

Blossom meeting with Junior and Buttercup
Blossom meeting with Junior and Buttercup(Corolla Wild Horse Fund)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Thursday night.
Teen injured in Greenville shooting Thursday night
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Dashaun Payton, Trevon Jenkins, & Xysean Mayfield
Victims identified; three charged in Tuesday night murder outside Greenville store
One teen was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on collision on Sunset Avenue in...
Teen driver killed in Rocky Mount crash named
The search began Tuesday afternoon.
Missing fisherman’s body recovered in Rocky Mount Reservoir

Latest News

Pasquotank County deputies have warrants out for Jesean Brown, of Elizabeth City.
Elizabeth City man wanted for multiple break-ins
Outer Banks horse rescue celebrates recovery of injured Corolla wild mare “Blossom”
Outer Banks horse rescue celebrates recovery of injured Corolla wild mare “Blossom”
Cape Hatteras National Seashore looking for spooky park photos
Cape Hatteras National Seashore looking for spooky park photos
Intersection outside of Farmville becoming all-way stop
Intersection outside of Farmville becoming all-way stop
Rocking Horse Ranch to host first ever Halloween Trunk or Treat event
Rocking Horse Ranch to host first ever Halloween Trunk or Treat event