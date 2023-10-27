Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Teen injured in Greenville shooting Thursday night

Teen injured in Greenville shooting Thursday night
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teen was injured in a shooting in Greenville on Thursday night.

According to Greenville Police, officers were sent to a home in the 3300 block of Parkway Court just before 8:00 p.m. after getting a report of shots being fired.

When police arrived they said they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The wounded teen was taken to ECU Health Medical Center with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are still actively investigating this shooting.

It’s the third shooting this week in Greenville. On Sunday, a man was shot at a sports bar, and on Tuesday, four people were injured, one fatally, during a shooting at a convenience store parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 252-329-4300 or CrimeStoppers at 252-758-7777.

Stay with WITN for updates on this developing story.

Scene of shooting in Greenville Thursday night.
Scene of shooting in Greenville Thursday night.(WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Dashaun Payton, Trevon Jenkins, & Xysean Mayfield
Victims identified; three charged in Tuesday night murder outside Greenville store
One teen was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on collision on Sunset Avenue in...
Teen driver killed in Rocky Mount crash named
The search began Tuesday afternoon.
Missing fisherman’s body recovered in Rocky Mount Reservoir

Latest News

Pasquotank County deputies have warrants out for Jesean Brown, of Elizabeth City.
Elizabeth City man wanted for multiple break-ins
Outer Banks horse rescue celebrates recovery of injured Corolla wild mare “Blossom”
Outer Banks horse rescue celebrates recovery of injured Corolla wild mare “Blossom”
Cape Hatteras National Seashore looking for spooky park photos
Cape Hatteras National Seashore looking for spooky park photos
Intersection outside of Farmville becoming all-way stop
Intersection outside of Farmville becoming all-way stop
Rocking Horse Ranch to host first ever Halloween Trunk or Treat event
Rocking Horse Ranch to host first ever Halloween Trunk or Treat event