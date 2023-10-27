Teen injured in Greenville shooting Thursday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teen was injured in a shooting in Greenville on Thursday night.

According to Greenville Police, officers were sent to a home in the 3300 block of Parkway Court just before 8:00 p.m. after getting a report of shots being fired.

When police arrived they said they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The wounded teen was taken to ECU Health Medical Center with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are still actively investigating this shooting.

It’s the third shooting this week in Greenville. On Sunday, a man was shot at a sports bar, and on Tuesday, four people were injured, one fatally, during a shooting at a convenience store parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 252-329-4300 or CrimeStoppers at 252-758-7777.

Scene of shooting in Greenville Thursday night. (WITN)

