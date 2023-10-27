Officials combat youth gun violence following mass shootings

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Mayor of Kinston, along with officials from Lenoir County and the state gathered to talk about crime prevention and reduction in Eastern Carolina communities on Thursday, with the latest mass shooting in Maine not far from their minds.

“Just absolutely awful. We are not immune to these kinds of mass shootings here in North Carolina,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. “We’re also not immune to one-on-one shootings. Anyone getting shot is one too many.”

Stein added that mental health, gun violence, and fentanyl use are the main factors, especially when it comes to crimes involving youth.

According to him, gun violence, in particular, is a leading cause of death for kids across the country, and with the recent shootings locally and nationally, some involving minors, he says it is time for stricter measures for gun owners.

“We’ve got to attack gun violence. too many young people are getting their hands on guns because folks aren’t locking their guns up. we really need safe storage,” Stein said.

Stein shared that his office is also working on strengthening universal background checks and Red Flag laws, which allow for temporary confiscation of a gun from someone who seems to be dangerous, and raising the minimum age to 21 to buy an AR-15.

“You hope to change the mindset, you hope to make them better parents and/or students and give them an opportunity to succeed, meaning that if a child is in need of food, what resources are available,” asked Kinston Mayor Don Hardy. “Because when somebody has food in their stomach and they are able to feel good about themselves, they tend to succeed and not go astray.”

