Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

October Swim Guide finds three locations with poor water quality

Sound Rivers' Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register takes a water sample to test for bacteria.
Sound Rivers' Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register takes a water sample to test for bacteria.(Sound Rivers)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON N.C. (WITN) - A monthly recreational swim guide is out, and sites along one Eastern Carolina river all passed.

Sound Rivers last month expanded its water quality testing to year-round.

The environmental group said for October, all sites on the Tar-Pamlico watershed passed, while a couple of sites on the Neuse watershed failed.

Slocum Creek in Havelock, Buscoe Beach in Goldsboro, and the Neuse River boat ramp near Hideout all failed to meet minimum state and federal recreational water quality standards this week.

The group now tests 17 sites across the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico watersheds every month in the off-season. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, it checks more than 50 sites each week.

The two watersheds cover nearly a quarter of North Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Thursday night.
Teen injured in Greenville shooting Thursday night
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Dashaun Payton, Trevon Jenkins, & Xysean Mayfield
Victims identified; three charged in Tuesday night murder outside Greenville store
One teen was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on collision on Sunset Avenue in...
Teen driver killed in Rocky Mount crash named
The search began Tuesday afternoon.
Missing fisherman’s body recovered in Rocky Mount Reservoir

Latest News

FUR BABY FRIDAY: HORACE
FUR BABY FRIDAY: HORACE is looking for forever snuggies!
ENC PETS: CHICO OF BELHAVEN
FUR BABY FRIDAY celebrates your ENC PETS
Pasquotank County deputies have warrants out for Jesean Brown, of Elizabeth City.
Elizabeth City man wanted for multiple break-ins
Outer Banks horse rescue celebrates recovery of injured Corolla wild mare “Blossom”
Outer Banks horse rescue celebrates recovery of injured Corolla wild mare “Blossom”