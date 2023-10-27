October Swim Guide finds three locations with poor water quality

WASHINGTON N.C. (WITN) - A monthly recreational swim guide is out, and sites along one Eastern Carolina river all passed.

Sound Rivers last month expanded its water quality testing to year-round.

The environmental group said for October, all sites on the Tar-Pamlico watershed passed, while a couple of sites on the Neuse watershed failed.

Slocum Creek in Havelock, Buscoe Beach in Goldsboro, and the Neuse River boat ramp near Hideout all failed to meet minimum state and federal recreational water quality standards this week.

The group now tests 17 sites across the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico watersheds every month in the off-season. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, it checks more than 50 sites each week.

The two watersheds cover nearly a quarter of North Carolina.

