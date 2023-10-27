Intersection outside of Farmville becoming all-way stop

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There will be some major changes to a Pitt County intersection next week.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says U.S. 258 and Stantonsburg Road will become an all-way stop.

Right now, only drivers on Stantonsburg Road must stop at the intersection.

On Tuesday, crews will remove left turn lanes on U.S. 258, and concrete islands with stop signs will be installed.

The DOT says the change will be an effective and cost-efficient way to improve safety at that intersection which is north of Farmville.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.