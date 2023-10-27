Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Identities released after five people found shot to death in Sampson County

Identities released after five people found shot to death in Sampson County
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAMSPON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) — Deputies have identified five people found fatally shot in a Sampson County home early Thursday. One of those is from Duplin County.

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said deputies were called to the home off Garland Highway outside Clinton shortly before 1 a.m. for a report of a homicide and found five people dead with gunshot wounds.

Dead are Alfonza Jeffers, 73, of Clinton, Dagoberto Lopez, 33, of Garland, Hector Lopez, 39, of Garland, Lamar Williams, 58, of Rose Hill, and Jamie Rowland, 47, of Clinton.

Investigators don’t have any information about a suspect and said the homicides were not believed to be connected to an officer-involved shooting in Clinton or a homicide on Leaf Lane.

Authorities received a 911 call from a person who spoke to one victim around 11 p.m. and then found the bodies when they stopped by the home, Capt. Eric Pope said in a news conference.

“This is not normal for our community. It is not normal for any community,” Pope said. “It should shock the conscience.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Thursday night.
Teen injured in Greenville shooting Thursday night
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Dashaun Payton, Trevon Jenkins, & Xysean Mayfield
Victims identified; three charged in Tuesday night murder outside Greenville store
One teen was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on collision on Sunset Avenue in...
Teen driver killed in Rocky Mount crash named
The search began Tuesday afternoon.
Missing fisherman’s body recovered in Rocky Mount Reservoir

Latest News

Business in the east prepare for early Halloween celebrations
Business in the east prepare for early Halloween celebrations
FUR BABY FRIDAY: HORACE
FUR BABY FRIDAY: HORACE is looking for forever snuggies!
ENC PETS: CHICO OF BELHAVEN
FUR BABY FRIDAY celebrates your ENC PETS
Sound Rivers' Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register takes a water sample to test for bacteria.
October Swim Guide finds three locations with poor water quality
Pasquotank County deputies have warrants out for Jesean Brown, of Elizabeth City.
Elizabeth City man wanted for multiple break-ins