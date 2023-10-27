FUR BABY FRIDAY: HORACE is looking for forever snuggies!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE viewers got to meet a new 4-legged friend on this “Fur Baby Friday” named HORACE whose 3-month-old Domestic Shorthair mix.

FUR BABY FRIDAY: HORACE (WITN)

View the FULL SEGMENT above for all the details about this sweet girl and to find out what type of home the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Morgan May believes HORACE would thrive the most...

And here’s what WITN’s Natalie Parsons has to say about DONNA...

“If I wasn’t allergic to cats I’d be all about the kitty snuggles. Horace is the BEST! He’s not your typical cat because he’s so friend and he just loves all sorts of attention. He was purrr-ing throughout the entire segment. He’s just a happy boy looking for a forever home full of lots of love and where he can find a partner-in-crime. I honestly think that he’d do amazing in any home with his purrrr-fect temperament. Plus, he’s such a good-looking stud too.” -Natalie

CAPITAL SUBARU OF GREENVILLE is helping to make adoptions happen through the end of October. If you visit the HSEC’s Facebook page you can see exactly which pets they are sponsoring.

CAPITAL SUBARU OF GREENVILLE (WITN)

The HSEC has a HALLOWEEN JAMBOREENI event scheduled for Saturday, October 28th:

HSEC has a HALLOWEEN JAMBOREENI (WITN)

Get ready to celebrate THANKSGIVING with the HSEC by purchasing a HOLIDAY WREATH with parts of the proceeds going directly to the rescue:

THANKSGIVING with the HSEC (WITN)

Have you ever wanted PICTURES WITH YOUR PET? Well, there’s never been a better time to do exactly that and plus it benefits the HSEC. BOOK YOUR SHOOT HERE!

HSEC: PICTURES WITH YOUR PET (WITN)

You can also DRESS IS STYLE while supporting the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. From sweatshirts, tee shirts and tanks, CLICK HERE to check out all the apparel options and place your order.

HSEC: BONFIRE APPAREL (WITN)

The rescue is hosting a BED SHEET FUNDRAISER where buy a new set of sheets and support the HSEC as the rescue will receive 50% of the proceeds. PURCHASE HERE!

HSEC: BED SHEET FUNDRAISER (WITN)

