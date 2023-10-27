FUR BABY FRIDAY celebrates your ENC PETS

Advertise With Us
WITN - ENC AT THREE
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE has a weekly segment called “Fur Baby Friday” where WITN teams up with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina in an effort to find a fur baby a new forever home.

In celebration, we want to feature YOUR FUR BABIES from all across ENC in the show right before the “Fur Baby Friday” segment.

THIS WEEK’S SEGMENT FEATURES:

(a) Heather Keller of Kill Devils Hill’s sweet pup

(b) Mary Milostan of New Bern’s “Little Rascal”

(c) Debbie Sharp’s golden doodle named COOPER

(d) Larry Pleasant of Belhaven’s chiweenie named CHICO

View the FULL SEGMENT above to see all these fur babies on the small-screen!

ENC PETS: CHICO OF BELHAVEN
(WITN)

If you would like to have your pet featured, please be sure to SUBMIT A PICTURE HERE in the “Pet Pictures” category!

Also, don’t forget to include the following information with your submission:

-Your name

-Where are you from?

-Your pet’s name

-Little blurb about your pet: Including things like how old and what type of pet? And anything else you’d like to include?

And we look forward to seeing your submissions! :)

