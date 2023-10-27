Advertise With Us
Elizabeth City man wanted for multiple break-ins

Pasquotank County deputies have warrants out for Jesean Brown, of Elizabeth City.
Pasquotank County deputies have warrants out for Jesean Brown, of Elizabeth City.(Pasquotank Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are searching for a man wanted for multiple break-ins.

Pasquotank County deputies have warrants out for Jesean Brown, of Elizabeth City.

Deputies say the home and vehicle break-ins have happened over the past three weeks with a gun, financial transaction cards, checks, a computer, cash, as well as other items taken.

The 24-year-old Brown is wanted for five counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, five counts of larceny, possession of firearm by felon, four counts of possession of stolen property, and possession of marijuana.

Anyone with information on the location of Brown should call deputies at 252-338-2191.

