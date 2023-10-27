Elizabeth City man wanted for multiple break-ins

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are searching for a man wanted for multiple break-ins.

Pasquotank County deputies have warrants out for Jesean Brown, of Elizabeth City.

Deputies say the home and vehicle break-ins have happened over the past three weeks with a gun, financial transaction cards, checks, a computer, cash, as well as other items taken.

The 24-year-old Brown is wanted for five counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, five counts of larceny, possession of firearm by felon, four counts of possession of stolen property, and possession of marijuana.

Anyone with information on the location of Brown should call deputies at 252-338-2191.

