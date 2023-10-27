Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Girls hide, call 911 whispering after Carteret County home broken into

Girls hide, call 911 whispering after Carteret County home broken into
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been charged after deputies say they broke into a home with two girls inside.

Carteret County deputies say 911 got a call around 4:45 p.m. Thursday from a 10-year-old and an 18-year-old who were hiding in a closet, whispering that two men were inside their home.

Deputies say they found the two men just down the street from the home on Hatcher Drive in the Riverwoods area near Newport.

Home surveillance cameras caught the two armed men breaking into two homes, according to a news release.

Jayden Comer, 22, and Joseph Giffin, 27, were charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny, two counts of conspiracy to commit breaking and entering and larceny, possession of a firearm by a felon, possessing a concealed handgun, and injury to real property.

Giffin lives on the same road where the two burglaries occurred.

Sheriff Asa Buck said both girls were extremely brave and did the right thing by calling 911, remaining hidden and quiet until deputies arrived.

The two men are being held on $250,000 bonds.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Dashaun Payton, Trevon Jenkins, & Xysean Mayfield
Victims identified; three charged in Tuesday night murder outside Greenville store
One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Thursday night.
Teen injured in Greenville shooting Thursday night
One teen was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on collision on Sunset Avenue in...
Teen driver killed in Rocky Mount crash named
The search began Tuesday afternoon.
Missing fisherman’s body recovered in Rocky Mount Reservoir

Latest News

Pasquotank County deputies have warrants out for Jesean Brown, of Elizabeth City.
Elizabeth City man wanted for multiple break-ins
Outer Banks horse rescue celebrates recovery of injured Corolla wild mare “Blossom”
Outer Banks horse rescue celebrates recovery of injured Corolla wild mare “Blossom”
Cape Hatteras National Seashore looking for spooky park photos
Cape Hatteras National Seashore looking for spooky park photos
Intersection outside of Farmville becoming all-way stop
Intersection outside of Farmville becoming all-way stop
Rocking Horse Ranch to host first ever Halloween Trunk or Treat event
Rocking Horse Ranch to host first ever Halloween Trunk or Treat event