Girls hide, call 911 whispering after Carteret County home broken into

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been charged after deputies say they broke into a home with two girls inside.

Carteret County deputies say 911 got a call around 4:45 p.m. Thursday from a 10-year-old and an 18-year-old who were hiding in a closet, whispering that two men were inside their home.

Deputies say they found the two men just down the street from the home on Hatcher Drive in the Riverwoods area near Newport.

Home surveillance cameras caught the two armed men breaking into two homes, according to a news release.

Jayden Comer, 22, and Joseph Giffin, 27, were charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny, two counts of conspiracy to commit breaking and entering and larceny, possession of a firearm by a felon, possessing a concealed handgun, and injury to real property.

Giffin lives on the same road where the two burglaries occurred.

Sheriff Asa Buck said both girls were extremely brave and did the right thing by calling 911, remaining hidden and quiet until deputies arrived.

The two men are being held on $250,000 bonds.

