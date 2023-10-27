Cape Hatteras National Seashore looking for spooky park photos

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - The National Park Service is getting in the Halloween spirit and wants your ghoulish pictures.

Two park rangers took on a spectral appearance to ask fans of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore Facebook page to “post a picture of the ghouls and goblins that haunt your local park grounds!”

The park service is encouraging those who submit pictures to tag them with #ParksGetSpooky.

They also made a shout-out to their friends at Outer Banks National Parks who have a page dedicated to the “haunts and mysteries of Outer Banks National Parks.”

