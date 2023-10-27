Beaufort County Community College cuts ribbon on new boat manufacturing center

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A community college in the east celebrated a new building on campus designed for an education in the boating industry.

Members of the public, along with staff and students, gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the new Boat Manufacturing Center at Beaufort County Community College in Washington on Thursday.

Officials say the $2 million building offers instructional space to the program, which had been housed temporarily at the Skills Center on Page Road.

John Hamill says the decision to go into the field of watercraft is both personal and professional.

“I love boats, I like building them and I have a boat at the house that I like to tinker with and I tinkered with one before I even thought about boats. My dad put a motor on it for me and I rode it up and down the Pamlico River, loved every minute of it so now I want to build them and make that a career” says Hamill.

Officials say in the program students are prepared for employment in the manufacture, repair, and service of boats.

Lead Instructor Aaron Adams says he’s confident in the success of students who graduate.

“With as many job opportunities as there is out there coming through this program is almost a sure given thing that you complete the program and have a job opportunity waiting for you” says Adams.

Funding for the project includes $450,000 from Beaufort County, $935,000 of unallocated funding from the Connect NC Bond, and $650,000 from the State Capital and Infrastructure Fund.

Hamill says he has big dreams when it comes to a career in the industry.

“People think of a boat and they think of millions of dollars - when you can have a boat on the water with a little bit of touch up little bit of motor work and you’re on the water. Doesn’t have to be perfect these people that are buying these manufactured boats want them perfect so that’s what I am working on is my skill to make the perfect boat” says Hamill.

The 5,000-square-foot building was designed by JKF Architecture and constructed by AR Chesson Construction.

Officials say students can complete the boat manufacturing program in one year.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.