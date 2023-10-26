Zach’s First Alert Forecast: 80s and Sun This Weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Forecast remains very easy to remember heading into the weekend. Patchy fog and cool temperatures in the morning turn into upper 70s and 80s by the afternoon. Mid-80s are possible on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures are going to fall fast heading into Halloween. As cooler air arrives, highs won’t be able to escape the 60s leading to 50s for trick-or-treating. Shower chances look very low during the day but could increase late in the evening. For now, the trick-or-treating forecast looks okay but we’ll monitor temperatures and rain chances closely. Highs drop into the 50s after Halloween with the chance of frost increasing for Thursday and Friday mornings. We can’t rule out areas along I-95 seeing a light freeze either.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.