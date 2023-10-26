Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Zach’s First Alert Forecast: 80s and Sun This Weekend

Temperatures Drop 20 Degrees on Halloween
By Zach Holder
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Forecast remains very easy to remember heading into the weekend. Patchy fog and cool temperatures in the morning turn into upper 70s and 80s by the afternoon. Mid-80s are possible on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures are going to fall fast heading into Halloween. As cooler air arrives, highs won’t be able to escape the 60s leading to 50s for trick-or-treating. Shower chances look very low during the day but could increase late in the evening. For now, the trick-or-treating forecast looks okay but we’ll monitor temperatures and rain chances closely. Highs drop into the 50s after Halloween with the chance of frost increasing for Thursday and Friday mornings. We can’t rule out areas along I-95 seeing a light freeze either.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Thursday night.
Teen injured in Greenville shooting Thursday night
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Dashaun Payton, Trevon Jenkins, & Xysean Mayfield
Victims identified; three charged in Tuesday night murder outside Greenville store
One teen was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on collision on Sunset Avenue in...
Teen driver killed in Rocky Mount crash named
The search began Tuesday afternoon.
Missing fisherman’s body recovered in Rocky Mount Reservoir

Latest News

ENC PETS: CHICO OF BELHAVEN
FUR BABY FRIDAY celebrates your ENC PETS
Sound Rivers' Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register takes a water sample to test for bacteria.
October Swim Guide finds three locations with poor water quality
Pasquotank County deputies have warrants out for Jesean Brown, of Elizabeth City.
Elizabeth City man wanted for multiple break-ins
Outer Banks horse rescue celebrates recovery of injured Corolla wild mare “Blossom”
Outer Banks horse rescue celebrates recovery of injured Corolla wild mare “Blossom”
Cape Hatteras National Seashore looking for spooky park photos
Cape Hatteras National Seashore looking for spooky park photos