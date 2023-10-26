WaWa announces new stores coming to ENC in 2024

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s causing quite a buzz in cities in the east - WaWa plans to open in North Carolina bringing more than just fuel and food.

The Greenville Convention Center played host to the WaWa Community Day on Wednesday.

The public heard plans that the company is expanding to the state with eight stores scheduled for 2024.

Greenville resident and VIP customer Beverly Emara says she is excited to hear the news.

“First thing I’m gonna do when a WaWa comes, I’m gonna be the first one there...I’m gonna start with the pretzels...and the soft pretzels...and the Thanksgiving bowl that they have is amazing” says Emara.

WaWa officials say in addition to fuel, the convenience store is known for its fresh food and superior customer service.

ECU Economics Professor Dr. Nicholas Rupp says the financial benefit extends beyond the convenience of a one-stop shopping experience.

“This has forced the existing folks in the gasoline market to be competitive, so they adjust accordingly. It’s rare that gas stations near each other have different prices, they tend to match their competition” says Rupp.

WaWa officials say they plan to open 80 stores over the next 10 years and bring thousands of jobs to North Carolina.

“It feels like home when you go there and when the people talk to you, you know it’s like you’ve known them forever even if you just met them yesterday but the atmosphere of WaWa is amazing” says Emara.

WaWa says grants from their foundation will benefit the USO North Carolina and the Food Bank of Eastern and Central North Carolina.

The Greenville location will be built on the corner of Stantonsburg and Moye Boulevard.

