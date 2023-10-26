Two high school students take their environmental advocacy group international

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two high school students from Eastern Carolina started a nonprofit that has now spread internationally.

Environmental Droners was started by Sunook Yoon and Kean Dao, who are from the Greenville area and have bonded over their shared interest in environmental advocacy, coming together to create Environmental Droners.

“We were thinking what better way than using eyes in the sky, technically drones, to film polluted areas to bring a different perspective on the pollution within our environment,” said Dao.

The two have collaborated with other organizations to pick up trash, plant trees, and ultimately make the world a cleaner place. But since they started the organization in 8th grade, Yoon says it hasn’t always been easy.

“A lot of people didn’t really believe in us, or they didn’t really see how far we could go and what our potential was, and what that did to us was kind of forced us to go a different route. A different route, meaning we had to be more innovative and create more effective solutions,” said Yoon.

Dao’s love for his planet started well before the eighth grade when he joined a group called Love A Sea Turtle, also known as “LAST,” in fifth grade.

“He was one of the youngest, and he was able to quote-unquote hold mud and maintain during these long days,” said Dan Sokolovic, LAST’s Program Coordinator.

Now, some of their latest achievements include a litter locator app in collaboration with ECU’s Water Resouces Center.

“Basically, this app is a database, users from all over the world to document litter from wherever they are, and what that does is promote global collaboration, and people can find the trash and go and clean it up,” said Yoon.

They’ve also expanded Environmental Droners throughout the world, with chapters in Virginia, South Korea, and Spain.

Mentor Dan Sokolovic says the possibilities are endless for this group and Dao.

“I’m hoping I’m around to see what he really turns into and how he lives his life because I think he’s going to have an impact on whatever he does,” said Sokolovic.

Environmental Droners has used grants to purchase their drones and send one to all of their chapters in the U.S. and globally to help raise awareness worldwide.

The organization has cleaned up over three tons of trash locally, along with planting trees and mulching parts of Greenville. If anyone is interested in getting involved, the group events are posted on the Environmental Droners Instagram page. The group also says if anyone knows about a polluted area, contact them on Instagram so they can try to go out and clean it.

