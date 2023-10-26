Teen driver killed in Rocky Mount crash named

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - One teen died and another was seriously injured in a head-on collision in the 3000 block of Sunset Avenue in Rocky Mount around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to Rocky Mount Police, an 18-year-old Brayan Cardenas was killed when the 2008 Mazda 6 he was driving west on Sunset Avenue crossed the center turning lane and hit a gold 2015 Suburban that was going east head-on.

Police said a 15-year-old girl who was a passenger in the Mazda was taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville and is still in critical condition as of Friday morning.

Police say the driver of the Suburban was taken to Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation but police said it does not appear that any charges will be filed.

