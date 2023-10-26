Advertise With Us
Missing fisherman’s body recovered in Rocky Mount Reservoir

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The body of a missing fisherman at the Rocky Mount Reservoir has been recovered.

Rocky Mount police said Larry Drake left his home around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday to go fishing at the reservoir which is off Highway 97, south of Rocky Mount.

The man’s boat was found anchored near a small island around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The 70-year-old Drake had not been heard from since he left his home and police say currently there are no signs of foul play.

Multiple agencies, including a dive team, and a cadaver dog team, searched the city reservoir last night and resumed their search early this morning.

Around 2:25 p.m., the Rocky Mount Fire Department Dive Team recovered Drake’s body.

