Resident reacts to deadly shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Linda McLawhorn lives right across the street from the Red Oak Plaza parking lot - where police say a deadly shooting happened Tuesday night around 7 p.m. in Greenville.

“It sounded like firecrackers. So, my husband said, “Shut the door. I think those are gunshots,” said McLawhorn.

McLawhorn says that once the gunfire erupted, there was chaos.

Police say that two suspects, 25-year-old Trevon Jenkins and 29-year-old Dashaun Payton, both of Greenville, are charged with one count of murder each, and 18-year-old Xysean Mayfield of Chocowinity is charged with felony accessory after the fact.

According to police, 19-year-old Saquan Santiago was killed in the shooting and 18-year-old Kemari Ruffin was seriously injured, Ruffin was taken to ECU Health Medical Center. Greenville Fire-Rescue treated a 17-year-old for minor injuries at the scene.

Police also said that 18-year-old Itzel Martin was driving by the store when the shooting happened and was hit by a bullet that came into her car. Martin was also treated at ECU Health.

Police say with crimes that involve senseless acts of violence like this, they need the public’s help the most.

“If you see something that’s about to happen, or if you feel that negative energy, there is never a bad time to call us,” Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls told WITN. “Call us whenever you think we need to be somewhere.”

Residents like McLawhorn say they are still in shock that this happened so close to home.

“All of this was totally out of the norm for this neighborhood and so, after seeing all of this, it made you think that things can happen anywhere, in any neighborhood, with anybody,” McLawhorn said.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.