Public information session planned on Lake Matamuskeet restoration work

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WITN) - A public information session has been planned to update the public on the ongoing restoration project at Lake Matamuskeet.

Officials say that the health of Lake Matamuskeet, located in Hyde County and the largest natural lake in North Carolina, has been in decline for years and water quality and elevated water levels threaten the future of the lake.

According to officials, Hyde County, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service formed a partnership in 2017 and contracted with the North Carolina Coastal Federation to develop a watershed restoration plan.

Hyde County and the Coastal Federation announced on Thursday that they will hold a public open house and information session on Thursday, November 2nd to update the public and take questions about the plan and work that is going on at the lake.

The open house will be held at the Hyde County Government Complex in Swan Quarter from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

