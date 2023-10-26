Advertise With Us
North Pitt boys soccer blanks Farmville Central in regular season finale

North Pitt 6, Farmville Central 0
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Pitt boys soccer team defeated Farmville Central 6-0 on Wednesday night in Bethel to close out their regular season at 16-3-2.

Alexandro Martinez and Ariel Garnica had goals while we were on hand. They scored twice in the first half and tallied four more in the second half to earn the win.

The state playoffs start next week.

