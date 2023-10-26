North Pitt boys soccer blanks Farmville Central in regular season finale

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Pitt boys soccer team defeated Farmville Central 6-0 on Wednesday night in Bethel to close out their regular season at 16-3-2.

Alexandro Martinez and Ariel Garnica had goals while we were on hand. They scored twice in the first half and tallied four more in the second half to earn the win.

The state playoffs start next week.

