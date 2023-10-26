GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make Graveyard Taco Dip as well as some Roasted Pumpkin Seeds!

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Graveyard Taco Dip (WITN)

Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:

GRAVEYARD TACO DIP :

1-can of Refried Beans or Refried Black Beans

2-cups of Sour Cream

1-package of Taco Seasoning

2-mashed Avocados

1-minced clove of Garlic

2-tablespoons of Mayonnaise

1-cup of Salsa

1-bunch of chopped Scallions or Green Onions

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Graveyard Taco Dip (Ingredients) (WITN)

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Graveyard Taco Dip (Ingredients) (WITN)

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Graveyard Taco Dip (Ingredients) (WITN)

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Graveyard Taco Dip (Ingredients) (WITN)

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Graveyard Taco Dip (Ingredients) (WITN)

-In a small bowl, mix the sour cream and taco seasoning. Then in another small bowl, mix the mashed avocados, garlic and mayonnaise.

-In a small pie plate, layer the beans, sour cream mixture and avocado mixture as well as the salsa. Top off with the scallions.

-Chill for at least an hour in the fridge then serve whenever ready (NOTE: The dip can be made a day ahead of time then kept and covered in the fridge.)

-To make the TOMBSTONES and TREES: Cut the shapes into the 2-large tortillas then place the cut-out shapes on parchment paper-lined cookie tray. Bake at 350-degrees until the tortillas are nice and brown. (NOTE: You can also add text on the ‘stones with a black food safe marker or just cutting them into the shapes.) Place the ‘stones and trees in the dip just before serving.

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Graveyard Taco Dip (WITN)

We also made some ROASTED PUMPKIN SEEDS and here at the ingredients you’ll need for that:

2-cups of rinsed and dried raw Pumpkin Seeds

1-tablespoon of either Vegetable or Canola Oil (For a HEALTHIER alternative: Try Avocado Oil!)

Kosher salt and spices for extra taste

For the FULL recipe please be sure to view the FULL SEGMENT of this week’s “Mixing With Maggie”...

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Roasted Pumpkin Seeds (WITN)

Make sure you view the FULL “Mixing With Maggie” segment above for additional information!

And if you give this recipe a try, make sure to post pictures on social media using the hashtag: #mixingwithmaggieWITN :)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.