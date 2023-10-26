Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Mattel releases doll collection based on comedy series ‘Ted Lasso’

Mattel releases "Ted Lasso" x Barbie Collection.
Mattel releases "Ted Lasso" x Barbie Collection.(Mattel)
By Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Beloved AFC Richmond coach Ted Lasso is joining Barbie land.

On Tuesday, Mattel released its new “Ted Lasso” x Barbie Collection, featuring characters from the 11-time Emmy-winning Apple TV Plus series.

Fans can bring home a Barbie version of coach Lasso with his signature blue tracksuit and aviator glasses, or bring home team owner Rebecca Welton and influencer Keeley Jones. Both dolls feature stylish satin outfits and retail for $50.

The collection is available at the Mattel Shop.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Thursday night.
Teen injured in Greenville shooting Thursday night
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Dashaun Payton, Trevon Jenkins, & Xysean Mayfield
Victims identified; three charged in Tuesday night murder outside Greenville store
One teen was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on collision on Sunset Avenue in...
Teen driver killed in Rocky Mount crash named
The search began Tuesday afternoon.
Missing fisherman’s body recovered in Rocky Mount Reservoir

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
LIVE: Officials hold news conference on Maine mass killing
FUR BABY FRIDAY: HORACE
FUR BABY FRIDAY: HORACE is looking for forever snuggies!
Tyler Perry is reportedly building a home for a 93-year-old woman who has been fighting...
Tyler Perry to build home for 93-year-old woman fighting to keep her historical property
Hailey Silas, 22, was found dead on a barge near Memphis, Tennessee on Oct. 21.
Family begs for answers after 22-year-old’s body found on barge over 400 miles from home
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza, cuts off the territory’s communications