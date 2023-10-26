Advertise With Us
Martin County hires its attorney as interim manager

By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Martin County residents made their presence felt once again at yet another special called commissioners meeting Wednesday night, as they continue seeking clarity on where the county stands.

“I’m not even going to lie, we still have corrupt people on the board,” said Sean Wilson, Martin County resident. “They want to keep Martin County corrupt.”

“We’re the watchdogs,” said John McDonald, Martin County resident. “We’re going to continue watching everything they’re doing.”

Some have been frustrated and concerned with the many special called meetings that have been held since controversy began to surround the county a few months ago.

“All these special meetings are wrong,” McDonald said.

Current manager James Bennett submitted a resignation letter in September after a lawsuit alleged that he gave himself illegal pay raises.

Wednesday night, the county announced that County Attorney Ben Eisner would be Bennett’s temporary replacement as interim manager.

He begins his tenure November 1st, but will also continue serving as the attorney.

Many are depending on him to help fix current issues like the closure of Martin General Hospital.

“We’re going to have to get board members that care enough about this county, to get the hospital reopen,” McDonald said.

“Bodies are dropping,” Wilson said. “It could be my family member, it could be your family member, or one of us. We need our hospital back.”

Eisner and the board also addressed a problem with people getting their medical records from Martin General Hospital.

The county says citizens should call the Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee at 302-504-3708 for those records because they don’t have legal control.

Bennett’s last day as county manager will be next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

