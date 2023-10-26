Leggett named new Beaufort County DSS director

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina county has hired a new social services director.

Beaufort County says Lori Leggett will become DSS director on January 1st.

Leggett is currently deputy director and will replace Melanie Corprew who is retiring February 1st.

A Martin County native, Leggett has been with Beaufort County DSS since 2000, starting as an adult services social worker.

She has both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Social Work from East Carolina University.

