Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Leggett named new Beaufort County DSS director

Beaufort County says Lori Leggett will become DSS director on January 1st.
Beaufort County says Lori Leggett will become DSS director on January 1st.(Beaufort County)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina county has hired a new social services director.

Beaufort County says Lori Leggett will become DSS director on January 1st.

Leggett is currently deputy director and will replace Melanie Corprew who is retiring February 1st.

A Martin County native, Leggett has been with Beaufort County DSS since 2000, starting as an adult services social worker.

She has both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Social Work from East Carolina University.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Thursday night.
Teen injured in Greenville shooting Thursday night
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Dashaun Payton, Trevon Jenkins, & Xysean Mayfield
Victims identified; three charged in Tuesday night murder outside Greenville store
One teen was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on collision on Sunset Avenue in...
Teen driver killed in Rocky Mount crash named
The search began Tuesday afternoon.
Missing fisherman’s body recovered in Rocky Mount Reservoir

Latest News

Pasquotank County deputies have warrants out for Jesean Brown, of Elizabeth City.
Elizabeth City man wanted for multiple break-ins
Outer Banks horse rescue celebrates recovery of injured Corolla wild mare “Blossom”
Outer Banks horse rescue celebrates recovery of injured Corolla wild mare “Blossom”
Cape Hatteras National Seashore looking for spooky park photos
Cape Hatteras National Seashore looking for spooky park photos
Intersection outside of Farmville becoming all-way stop
Intersection outside of Farmville becoming all-way stop
Rocking Horse Ranch to host first ever Halloween Trunk or Treat event
Rocking Horse Ranch to host first ever Halloween Trunk or Treat event