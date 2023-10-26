Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Law enforcement investigating 5 found shot to death inside home in Sampson County

Five people were found shot to death in a Sampson County home.
Five people were found shot to death in a Sampson County home.(WRAL News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, N.C. (AP) — Five people were found fatally shot at a southeast North Carolina home early Thursday, according to the local sheriff.

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said deputies were called to the home off Garland Highway outside Clinton shortly before 1 a.m. for a report of a homicide and found five people dead with gunshot wounds.

Investigators don’t have any information about a suspect and don’t know how the people who were killed knew each other, Thornton said in a news release.

Authorities received a 911 call from a person who spoke to one victim around 11 p.m. and then found the bodies when they stopped by the home, Capt. Eric Pope said in a news conference. The victims are four men and one woman who range in age from their mid-30s to 80s, he said.

“This is not normal for our community. It is not normal for any community,” Pope said. “It should shock the conscience.”

The sheriff’s office did not respond with additional information, including if the homicides are being investigated as a mass killing, which the FBI defines as the shooting death of four or more people, excluding any shooters, within 24 hours.

The bodies were found hours after a shooting in Lewiston, Maine — the 36th mass killing in the U.S. this year.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Thursday night.
Teen injured in Greenville shooting Thursday night
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Dashaun Payton, Trevon Jenkins, & Xysean Mayfield
Victims identified; three charged in Tuesday night murder outside Greenville store
One teen was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on collision on Sunset Avenue in...
Teen driver killed in Rocky Mount crash named
The search began Tuesday afternoon.
Missing fisherman’s body recovered in Rocky Mount Reservoir

Latest News

Pasquotank County deputies have warrants out for Jesean Brown, of Elizabeth City.
Elizabeth City man wanted for multiple break-ins
Outer Banks horse rescue celebrates recovery of injured Corolla wild mare “Blossom”
Outer Banks horse rescue celebrates recovery of injured Corolla wild mare “Blossom”
Cape Hatteras National Seashore looking for spooky park photos
Cape Hatteras National Seashore looking for spooky park photos
Intersection outside of Farmville becoming all-way stop
Intersection outside of Farmville becoming all-way stop
Rocking Horse Ranch to host first ever Halloween Trunk or Treat event
Rocking Horse Ranch to host first ever Halloween Trunk or Treat event