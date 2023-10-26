Congressman Greg Murphy pushes for more physicians in rural areas

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Congressman Greg Murphy (R-Third District) is working to address physician shortages in rural areas.

According to Murphy, there haven’t been any new Medicare allotted slots for roughly 30 years.

Murphy says in 2022 congress voted for a thousand new slots for rural areas that would hire 200 Medicare-funded full-time equivalent resident cap slots to be phased in each year for eligible hospitals.

But Murphy says to his knowledge certain areas – particularly Eastern North Carolina – didn’t receive any new physicians at area hospitals.

Murphy and members of the doctor’s caucus wrote a letter to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator which suggested that most of the resident slots are being awarded at hospitals in more urban areas, and said this is a wrong that needs to be made right.

“You know one thing is we’re having people - surgeons retire literally because they can’t take the bureaucracy sent from Medicare and insurance companies anymore. You know insurance companies, their main goal is for patients to pay premiums and then for them to keep the money not give it out to people who provide the care. It’s one thing for medical doctors, nurse practitioners, and PA’s to not be in rural areas, but it’s really bad when you don’t have surgeons - people who need life-saving treatment emergently and you don’t have a surgeon anywhere nearby,” said Murphy.

The Doctors caucus says nearly one in five Americans live in rural areas and are seeing access to care dwindle.

