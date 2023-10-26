Elizabeth City man sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Elizabeth City man that Pasquotank Deputies say was the leader of a drug trafficking gang that moved kilo amounts of heroin and fentanyl was sentenced to 12 years and 5 months in federal prison.

According to deputies, 31-year-old Jamal Dance was a major supplier of drugs in Eastern North Carolina.

According to court records, Dance pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl and 100 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl analog between 2019 and 2022.

“Fentanyl is wreaking havoc on communities and tearing apart families throughout Eastern North Carolina,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “This case exemplifies our unwavering dedication to thoroughly investigate and bring to justice the suppliers who are helping fuel this deadly epidemic.”

Deputies say that Dance was arrested in Virginia in June 2022 as part of a joint effort between The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, Elizabeth City Police, the North Carolina SBI, Chesapeake Police, and Virginia Beach Police.

“Dance distributed dangerous drugs into his own community. Each brick of fentanyl he smuggled here, equaled 50 doses. When you do the math using the results of our investigation, it is astounding to think of the damage he did to so many people’s lives,” said Robert M. DeWitt, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in North Carolina. “While we have taken this drug dealer off the streets, the FBI and our partners will continue working together to make our neighborhoods safe for everyone.”

When Dance was arrested deputies say he had around 10,000 dosage units of fentanyl in his car.

“I would like to thank all agencies and personnel involved in this case,” said Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten. “I’m grateful for our working relationship to ensure the safety of our respected communities. I look forward to continuing the effort to keep this poison off the streets.”

