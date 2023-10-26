ECU football team having solid practices ahead of UTSA game, focused on consistency to improve

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The season rolls on for ECU football as they prepare to meet Texas San Antonio on Saturday afternoon on the road.

The Pirates practiced today and coach Houston was very pleased with how this week has gone. Although, he said he was very pleased with how last week went at practice too. Games are not equating to what they are seeing on the practice field. Coach says to get the offense going each player has to make a conscious effort to be at their best on each play.

“It is a different thing each time. So I think it is consistency,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “Consistently catching the football, consistently protecting the quarterback, consistently making the right decisions, consistently throwing the ball accurately, consistently making the right cuts. You are going to have some inconsistencies at time. You just can’t have too many inconsistencies.”

ECU plays at UTSA on Saturday at 3:30 PM. The game is being streamed on ESPN+.

The other big news in the conference today, they will be adding Army as a football-only member of the American Athletic Conference. SMU is leaving the conference soon and Army will replace them. The annual Army-Navy game will remain as a stand-alone non-conference game after the conference championship weekend.

