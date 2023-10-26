Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

DO YOU KNOW ME? Jacksonville police looking for early Christmas shopper

Jacksonville police today released surveillance photos of the man who is pushing a shopping...
Jacksonville police today released surveillance photos of the man who is pushing a shopping cart full of goods.(Jacksonville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in identifying a man who they say stole merchandise from a Walmart on back-to-back days.

Jacksonville police today released surveillance photos of the man who is pushing a shopping cart full of goods.

Police say the thefts happened on September 5th and September 6th at the Walmart on North Marine Boulevard.

The man has a medium build, shaved or buzzed head, and facial hair.

If you know the identity of the man, please call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Thursday night.
Teen injured in Greenville shooting Thursday night
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Dashaun Payton, Trevon Jenkins, & Xysean Mayfield
Victims identified; three charged in Tuesday night murder outside Greenville store
One teen was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on collision on Sunset Avenue in...
Teen driver killed in Rocky Mount crash named
The search began Tuesday afternoon.
Missing fisherman’s body recovered in Rocky Mount Reservoir

Latest News

Pasquotank County deputies have warrants out for Jesean Brown, of Elizabeth City.
Elizabeth City man wanted for multiple break-ins
Outer Banks horse rescue celebrates recovery of injured Corolla wild mare “Blossom”
Outer Banks horse rescue celebrates recovery of injured Corolla wild mare “Blossom”
Cape Hatteras National Seashore looking for spooky park photos
Cape Hatteras National Seashore looking for spooky park photos
Intersection outside of Farmville becoming all-way stop
Intersection outside of Farmville becoming all-way stop
Rocking Horse Ranch to host first ever Halloween Trunk or Treat event
Rocking Horse Ranch to host first ever Halloween Trunk or Treat event