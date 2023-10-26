DO YOU KNOW ME? Jacksonville police looking for early Christmas shopper
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in identifying a man who they say stole merchandise from a Walmart on back-to-back days.
Jacksonville police today released surveillance photos of the man who is pushing a shopping cart full of goods.
Police say the thefts happened on September 5th and September 6th at the Walmart on North Marine Boulevard.
The man has a medium build, shaved or buzzed head, and facial hair.
If you know the identity of the man, please call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.