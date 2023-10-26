Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

COVID-19, flu vaccines may cause small increase in stroke risk among elderly, study says

FILE - A person is shown getting a vaccine. A study found a small risk of stroke among those 85...
FILE - A person is shown getting a vaccine. A study found a small risk of stroke among those 85 and older when getting COVID and flu vaccines.(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A study released by the Food and Drug Administration found that flu and COVID-19 vaccines may slightly increase the risk of stroke in seniors caused by blood clots in the brain, in particular when the two shots were administered at the same time.

FDA researchers analyzed data from Medicare claims and found that the increase happened in adults who are 85 and older.

This is the second study to find that COVID-19 and flu shots given together put seniors at a higher risk for stroke.

There are three cases for every 100,000 doses given.

The high dose flu vaccine, which is designed to rev up the immune system, was found to be the culprit in these results.

For those who are concerned, researchers suggest receiving the shots at different times.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Thursday night.
Teen injured in Greenville shooting Thursday night
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Dashaun Payton, Trevon Jenkins, & Xysean Mayfield
Victims identified; three charged in Tuesday night murder outside Greenville store
One teen was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on collision on Sunset Avenue in...
Teen driver killed in Rocky Mount crash named
The search began Tuesday afternoon.
Missing fisherman’s body recovered in Rocky Mount Reservoir

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
LIVE: Officials hold news conference on Maine mass killing
FUR BABY FRIDAY: HORACE
FUR BABY FRIDAY: HORACE is looking for forever snuggies!
Tyler Perry is reportedly building a home for a 93-year-old woman who has been fighting...
Tyler Perry to build home for 93-year-old woman fighting to keep her historical property
Hailey Silas, 22, was found dead on a barge near Memphis, Tennessee on Oct. 21.
Family begs for answers after 22-year-old’s body found on barge over 400 miles from home
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza, cuts off the territory’s communications