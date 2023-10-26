Company that produces materials for electric vehicle batteries to build facility, create 500 jobs in Brunswick Co.

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Epsilon Advanced Materials, Inc., a global provider of synthetic graphite used in electric vehicle batteries, will build its first manufacturing facility in the United States in Brunswick County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

The India-based company will invest $649.9 million at the Mid-Atlantic Rail Industrial Park and create 500 jobs.

“North Carolina continues to lead the way in the transition to a clean energy economy by attracting good-paying jobs from great companies like Epsilon that make our state stronger and healthier,” Cooper said. “This historic investment will bring 500 clean energy jobs to Brunswick County, helping both our economy and our environment.”

The groundbreaking for the facility is set for next year with plant operations to begin in 2026.

Officials say the average salary for the new positions will be $52,264. The current average wage in Brunswick County is $46,464.

“The importance of a strong, well-trained workforce cannot be underestimated, and I’m pleased the leaders at Epsilon Advanced Materials recognize North Carolina’s commitment to train and develop our workers,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Combined with the state’s outstanding transportation networks and collaborative business environment, North Carolina’s winning formula has come through once again.”

Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM), a subsidiary of Mumbai-based Epsilon Carbon Private Limited, was established in 2018 “to develop and manufacture innovative, high-performance graphite, used for anode components in lithium-ion batteries. Graphite anode materials deliver highly sought properties in batteries, such as fast charging, long cycle life, and safety.”

The facility in Brunswick County will establish the company’s first manufacturing facility in the U.S. to produce synthetic graphite anode material, a key component in the batteries that power electric vehicles.

“This facility is the largest Indian investment in the U.S. electric vehicle battery industry and we’re proud to have North Carolina as the centerpiece of our U.S. manufacturing strategy,” said Vikram Handa, EAM founder and managing director. “Having an environmentally friendly world-class facility in North Carolina will allow EAM to provide synthetic and natural graphite anodes to the growing EV battery industry faster, more reliably and at a competitive cost.”

A news release from the governor’s office states that the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $1.3 billion.

