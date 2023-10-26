Amber Alert for three Haywood County teenagers canceled

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities have canceled a statewide Amber Alert for three Haywood County teenagers.

Officials said they were searching for the three teens and added that one of them may have their five-month-old daughter with them.

According to officials, they believed the teenagers were with their mother. Officials said she failed to return them to the Sheriff’s Office after a court-ordered permanent custody order granted custody of the teenagers to their father.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for three teenagers in western North Carolina.

William Lane, 15, Daniel Lane, 13, and Alyssa Lane, 16, are believed to be with their mother, Ashley Lehmann, according to the alert. They added that Alyssa Lane may have her five-month-old daughter named Oakley, who is medically compromised.

Deputies say Lehmann failed to return the children to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office. They said a court gave the children’s father permanent custody.

The four could be in a dark grey 2020 Jeep Cherokee with Virginia license plate TPA1530.

If you have any information about these children, call the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (828) 452-6600, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.