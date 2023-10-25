Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Highs Near 80 Expected for Several Day

Big Drop in Temperature Arrives on Halloween
First Alert Forecast October 26, 2023
By Zach Holder
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:50 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our nice weather continues. Morning patchy fog sticks around for a few more days as high temperatures stay near or in the 80s. A few more clouds are possible in the next few days but shouldn’t have a huge impact on the forecast. 80s continue through the weekend into early next week. Can’t rule out a few spots as warm as the mid-80s when breezy southwest winds increase on Monday. While we’re warm, the rest of the country will be seeing a big surge in cold air. Cold air arrives for us on Halloween dropping highs from the 80s into the 60s. Rain chances don’t look very impressive with this front but we’ll have to watch it closely for trick-or-treating. Right now, temperatures could already be in the low 50s with a colder wind chill as kids head out. Coldest air arrives after Halloween with highs in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday. That would put overnight temperatures close to the freezing mark.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

