Victims identified; three charged in Tuesday night murder outside Greenville store

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Three men have been charged in a deadly shooting that happened last night in Greenville.

Court records show that Trevon Jenkins, 25, and Dashaun Payton, 29, were charged with one count of murder. Police say that 18-year-old Xysean Mayfield is facing felony accessory after the fact.

The shooting happened at the Red Oak Grill and Grocery along Greenville Boulevard around 7 p.m.

Chief Ted Sauls says it’s believed the gunmen shot from a vehicle and targeted the victims. He says a car also ended up crashing into the store.

Police say 19-year-old Saquan Santiago was killed in the shooting. He was found near the parking lot of the store, while 18-year-old Kemari Ruffin was found inside the business. Ruffin was taken to ECU Health Medical Center with serious injuries, according to police.

A 17-year-old victim was also shot in the arm, and treated at the scene.

A fourth victim was driving by the store and was hit by gunfire. Itzel Martin, 18, was taken to ECU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

The three were arrested with the help of the SBI’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team.

Jenkins and Payton remain in jail without bond, while Mayfield’s bond was set at $250,000.

