Save Cape Lookout Foundation holds 1st Annual Golf Tournament

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Attend the 1st Annual Golf Tournament in support of the Save Cape Lookout Foundation.

Save Cape Lookout is committed to raising awareness and support for erosion and historic preservation solutions at Cape Lookout. With the help of the community, their goal is to fully renourish and restore the lighthouse.

The Golf Tournament will be held on November 16th, 2023 at the Morehead City Country Club. The tournament starts at 11am and team entry fees are $400. Sponsors and players are needed.

For more information on the foundation or to participate in the event, visit their website here or their Facebook page here.

