Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Rocky Mount Police seek child abuse suspect

Dominique Brown
Dominique Brown(Rocky Mount PD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount are looking for a man they say caused serious injuries to a child.

Police say that they were sent to an apartment on Photinia Court on Monday shortly after 7:30 p.m. to check on a report of a child being abused.

When police arrived they said that they found an 8-year-old boy that had serious injuries. Police say the boy was taken to UNC Health Nash where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say after asking the Edgecombe County Department of Social Services for help with their investigations, they determined that the boy’s father, 33-year-old Dominique Brown, was the person who abused the boy.

According to Rocky Mount police they have warrants for felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious physical injury for Brown and are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

If you know Brown’s whereabouts, Rocky Mount Police is asking that you contact them at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Thursday night.
Teen injured in Greenville shooting Thursday night
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Dashaun Payton, Trevon Jenkins, & Xysean Mayfield
Victims identified; three charged in Tuesday night murder outside Greenville store
One teen was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on collision on Sunset Avenue in...
Teen driver killed in Rocky Mount crash named
The search began Tuesday afternoon.
Missing fisherman’s body recovered in Rocky Mount Reservoir

Latest News

Pasquotank County deputies have warrants out for Jesean Brown, of Elizabeth City.
Elizabeth City man wanted for multiple break-ins
Outer Banks horse rescue celebrates recovery of injured Corolla wild mare “Blossom”
Outer Banks horse rescue celebrates recovery of injured Corolla wild mare “Blossom”
Cape Hatteras National Seashore looking for spooky park photos
Cape Hatteras National Seashore looking for spooky park photos
Intersection outside of Farmville becoming all-way stop
Intersection outside of Farmville becoming all-way stop
Rocking Horse Ranch to host first ever Halloween Trunk or Treat event
Rocking Horse Ranch to host first ever Halloween Trunk or Treat event