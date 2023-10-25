Rocky Mount Police seek child abuse suspect

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount are looking for a man they say caused serious injuries to a child.

Police say that they were sent to an apartment on Photinia Court on Monday shortly after 7:30 p.m. to check on a report of a child being abused.

When police arrived they said that they found an 8-year-old boy that had serious injuries. Police say the boy was taken to UNC Health Nash where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say after asking the Edgecombe County Department of Social Services for help with their investigations, they determined that the boy’s father, 33-year-old Dominique Brown, was the person who abused the boy.

According to Rocky Mount police they have warrants for felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious physical injury for Brown and are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

If you know Brown’s whereabouts, Rocky Mount Police is asking that you contact them at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.