Postal inspectors investigating post office break-ins

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Postal inspectors confirm they are investigating multiple post office break-ins in one Eastern Carolina county.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the post office on East 10th Street in Greenville, which is across from ECU, was broken into on October 16th, while the main Greenville post office on West 2nd Street was hit on October 20th.

Inspectors did not say what was taken in the burglaries.

WITN News has also learned that postal inspectors have warned customers in Stokes that the post office there was burglarized as well. In a letter, an inspector told customers if they had mail stolen that contained checks or money orders to contact them.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office confirms that the Stokes Post Office was hit on September 3rd, while the one in Falkland was burglarized the next day.

WITN has been trying to get information on the post office break-ins since last week.

