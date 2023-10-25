Edgecombe deputies arrest Pinetops man on firearms and DWI charges

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple firearms charges after a DWI stop Tuesday.

Deputies say that they originally pulled over a white Dodge Durango after they say they clocked it going over 100 mph on US 64.

During the traffic stop, deputies said that they searched the car and seized seven firearms.

According to deputies, the driver of the Durango was Joseph Reeves of Pinetops who they said is also a convicted felon.

Deputies arrested Reeves and charged him with seven counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, speeding, and driving while impaired.

Deputies say they also served an outstanding warrant for Reeves.

Reeves was taken to the Edgecombe County Jail where he was given a $25,000 secured bond for the new charges and a $3403 cash bond on the outstanding warrant.

Firearms seized by Edgecombe County Deputies (Edgecombe County SO)

