Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Edgecombe deputies arrest Pinetops man on firearms and DWI charges

Joseph Reeves
Joseph Reeves(Edgecombe County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple firearms charges after a DWI stop Tuesday.

Deputies say that they originally pulled over a white Dodge Durango after they say they clocked it going over 100 mph on US 64.

During the traffic stop, deputies said that they searched the car and seized seven firearms.

According to deputies, the driver of the Durango was Joseph Reeves of Pinetops who they said is also a convicted felon.

Deputies arrested Reeves and charged him with seven counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, speeding, and driving while impaired.

Deputies say they also served an outstanding warrant for Reeves.

Reeves was taken to the Edgecombe County Jail where he was given a $25,000 secured bond for the new charges and a $3403 cash bond on the outstanding warrant.

Firearms seized by Edgecombe County Deputies
Firearms seized by Edgecombe County Deputies(Edgecombe County SO)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Thursday night.
Teen injured in Greenville shooting Thursday night
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Dashaun Payton, Trevon Jenkins, & Xysean Mayfield
Victims identified; three charged in Tuesday night murder outside Greenville store
One teen was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on collision on Sunset Avenue in...
Teen driver killed in Rocky Mount crash named
The search began Tuesday afternoon.
Missing fisherman’s body recovered in Rocky Mount Reservoir

Latest News

Pasquotank County deputies have warrants out for Jesean Brown, of Elizabeth City.
Elizabeth City man wanted for multiple break-ins
Outer Banks horse rescue celebrates recovery of injured Corolla wild mare “Blossom”
Outer Banks horse rescue celebrates recovery of injured Corolla wild mare “Blossom”
Cape Hatteras National Seashore looking for spooky park photos
Cape Hatteras National Seashore looking for spooky park photos
Intersection outside of Farmville becoming all-way stop
Intersection outside of Farmville becoming all-way stop
Rocking Horse Ranch to host first ever Halloween Trunk or Treat event
Rocking Horse Ranch to host first ever Halloween Trunk or Treat event