Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU Hockey’s ‘Give Back to Greenville Day’

ENC at Three - ECU Hockey hosts Give Back to Greenville day this Saturday
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU Hockey team is hosting a “Give Back to Greenville Day” on Saturday, October 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Camp World (located at 111 Red Banks Rd. Greenville, N.C.).

ECU Hockey’s ‘Give Back to Greenville Day’
ECU Hockey’s ‘Give Back to Greenville Day’(WITN)

The hockey team stopped by WITN’s “ENC at THREE” to tell our viewers all about the special day planned to bring the community together in an effort to raise money for the team along with awareness for local causes and businesses.

It’s a pretty extensive list of what’s happening this day so please be sure to view the FULL segment above for all the details!

‘Give Back to Greenville Day’
‘Give Back to Greenville Day’(WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Thursday night.
Teen injured in Greenville shooting Thursday night
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Dashaun Payton, Trevon Jenkins, & Xysean Mayfield
Victims identified; three charged in Tuesday night murder outside Greenville store
One teen was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on collision on Sunset Avenue in...
Teen driver killed in Rocky Mount crash named
The search began Tuesday afternoon.
Missing fisherman’s body recovered in Rocky Mount Reservoir

Latest News

Pasquotank County deputies have warrants out for Jesean Brown, of Elizabeth City.
Elizabeth City man wanted for multiple break-ins
Outer Banks horse rescue celebrates recovery of injured Corolla wild mare “Blossom”
Outer Banks horse rescue celebrates recovery of injured Corolla wild mare “Blossom”
Cape Hatteras National Seashore looking for spooky park photos
Cape Hatteras National Seashore looking for spooky park photos
Intersection outside of Farmville becoming all-way stop
Intersection outside of Farmville becoming all-way stop
Rocking Horse Ranch to host first ever Halloween Trunk or Treat event
Rocking Horse Ranch to host first ever Halloween Trunk or Treat event