GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU Hockey team is hosting a “Give Back to Greenville Day” on Saturday, October 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Camp World (located at 111 Red Banks Rd. Greenville, N.C.).

ECU Hockey’s ‘Give Back to Greenville Day’ (WITN)

The hockey team stopped by WITN’s “ENC at THREE” to tell our viewers all about the special day planned to bring the community together in an effort to raise money for the team along with awareness for local causes and businesses.

It’s a pretty extensive list of what’s happening this day so please be sure to view the FULL segment above for all the details!

‘Give Back to Greenville Day’ (WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.