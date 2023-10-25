Deputies investigating homicide in Bertie County

LEWISTON-WOODVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities are releasing few details on a homicide this afternoon in Bertie County.

Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said it happened in Lewiston-Woodville.

The crime scene is at a mobile home park on Pine Street. It appears the body is near the steps that leads up to one of those mobile homes.

The sheriff said they are in the early stages of the homicide investigation and said they will release more details later today.

This is a developing story and we’ll update it when more details are available.

