Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Construction worker killed doing ‘selfless’ act, coroner says

Christopher Neff took proactive safety measures when he was hit and killed by a passing car on Monday morning, officials said. (SOURCE: WEEK)
By Jason Howell, Madison Porter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA COUNTY (WEEK/Gray News) - A construction worker in Illinois was struck and killed by a car while he was “selflessly” working to remove debris from a road, according to authorities.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 49-year-old Christopher Neff took proactive safety measures when he was hit and killed by a passing car on Monday morning.

Neff was hit while “selflessly engaged in the retrieval of debris from the roadway,” according to Harwood.

At the time of the accident, Neff was wearing neon green clothing and had caution lights illuminated on his construction vehicle.

He suffered multiple blunt-force trauma injuries.

“This tragic occurrence serves as a poignant reminder of the ever-present dangers on our roadways, even when precautions are taken,” Harwood said. “Let us collectively emphasize the significance of road safety, always being vigilant for pedestrians, and consistently prioritizing safety in our daily actions.”

The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police.

Copyright 2023 WEEK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Thursday night.
Teen injured in Greenville shooting Thursday night
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Dashaun Payton, Trevon Jenkins, & Xysean Mayfield
Victims identified; three charged in Tuesday night murder outside Greenville store
One teen was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on collision on Sunset Avenue in...
Teen driver killed in Rocky Mount crash named
The search began Tuesday afternoon.
Missing fisherman’s body recovered in Rocky Mount Reservoir

Latest News

FILE - Doses of the anti-viral drug Paxlovid are displayed in New York, Aug. 1, 2022. The...
COVID-19 treatments to enter the market with a hefty price tag
Dean Phillips stepped off of his campaign bus at the New Hampshire Statehouse where he filed a...
Rep. Dean Phillips announces primary challenge to Biden. He says Democrats need to focus on future
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
FUR BABY FRIDAY: HORACE
FUR BABY FRIDAY: HORACE is looking for forever snuggies!
Tyler Perry is reportedly building a home for a 93-year-old woman who has been fighting...
Tyler Perry to build home for 93-year-old woman fighting to keep her historical property