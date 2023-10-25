Congressmen in ENC react to Rep Mike Johnson being elected Speaker of the House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Representatives in the east are reacting to the election of now-former House Republican Conference Vice Chair Mike Johnson as the 56th Speaker of the House of Representatives:

First District Representative Don Davis said he is happy that the House now has a Speaker, and hopes to able to work with him in a bipartisan manner.

“It’s heartening to see the House finally reopen so we can get back to work to address our national security interests, keep our government open, deliver a Farm Bill, and address the needs of the American people,” said Davis (D-District 1). “I extend an olive branch to the new Speaker, Mike Johnson, regardless of any political differences, to work in a bipartisan way to find common ground and put the people of North Carolina’s First Congressional District ahead of politics.”

Third District Representative Greg Murphy applauded Johnson’s election and said he looked forward to his leadership.

“Today, I was proud to support Mike Johnson, a brilliant man of impeccable character, to become the 56th Speaker of the House of Representatives,” said Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. “After much deliberation among the House Republican Conference, we unified on an exceptional leader who will aggressively carry our pro-American and economically responsible agenda forward,” said Murphy (R-District 3). “Additionally, I conveyed the importance of electing an individual who understands the challenges Americans face with access to affordable, high-quality health care. Speaker Johnson’s conservative credentials are second to none, and I look forward to his leadership and vision for our country.”

Johnson, A Republican representative from Louisiana, is expected to be sworn in Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.