Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Chocowinity solid waste collection site temporarily closing, River Road site reopens

Chocowinity solid waste collection site temporarily closing, River Road site reopens
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Chocowinity solid waste collection site that is located on Gray Road will be temporarily closing for four weeks beginning next Monday, Oct. 30.

Residents will be able to use the Buck Jones collection site at 202 Clay Bottom School Rd in Chocowinity and the Cherry Run site at 2860 Cherry Run Rd in Washington.

Beaufort County officials say that both of the alternative sites will have extended hours of operation during the temporary closing to account for the extra users. Both of the alternative sites will be open Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

After the Chocowinity site is reopened these sites will return to their normal operating hours.

The River Road Solid Waste Collection site, located at 1057 Magnolia Road in Washington, is scheduled to reopen next Tuesday, Oct. 31. It will operate on its normal scheduling.

Please contact the Beaufort County Public Works Department – Solid Waste Division at (252) 975-0720 (select Option 2) or solidwaste@beaufortcountync.gov if you have any questions.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Thursday night.
Teen injured in Greenville shooting Thursday night
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Dashaun Payton, Trevon Jenkins, & Xysean Mayfield
Victims identified; three charged in Tuesday night murder outside Greenville store
One teen was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on collision on Sunset Avenue in...
Teen driver killed in Rocky Mount crash named
The search began Tuesday afternoon.
Missing fisherman’s body recovered in Rocky Mount Reservoir

Latest News

Pasquotank County deputies have warrants out for Jesean Brown, of Elizabeth City.
Elizabeth City man wanted for multiple break-ins
Outer Banks horse rescue celebrates recovery of injured Corolla wild mare “Blossom”
Outer Banks horse rescue celebrates recovery of injured Corolla wild mare “Blossom”
Cape Hatteras National Seashore looking for spooky park photos
Cape Hatteras National Seashore looking for spooky park photos
Intersection outside of Farmville becoming all-way stop
Intersection outside of Farmville becoming all-way stop
Rocking Horse Ranch to host first ever Halloween Trunk or Treat event
Rocking Horse Ranch to host first ever Halloween Trunk or Treat event