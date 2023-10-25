Chocowinity solid waste collection site temporarily closing, River Road site reopens

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Chocowinity solid waste collection site that is located on Gray Road will be temporarily closing for four weeks beginning next Monday, Oct. 30.

Residents will be able to use the Buck Jones collection site at 202 Clay Bottom School Rd in Chocowinity and the Cherry Run site at 2860 Cherry Run Rd in Washington.

Beaufort County officials say that both of the alternative sites will have extended hours of operation during the temporary closing to account for the extra users. Both of the alternative sites will be open Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

After the Chocowinity site is reopened these sites will return to their normal operating hours.

The River Road Solid Waste Collection site, located at 1057 Magnolia Road in Washington, is scheduled to reopen next Tuesday, Oct. 31. It will operate on its normal scheduling.

Please contact the Beaufort County Public Works Department – Solid Waste Division at (252) 975-0720 (select Option 2) or solidwaste@beaufortcountync.gov if you have any questions.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.