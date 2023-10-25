Carteret County hosts rabies vaccination clinic next Saturday

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pet owners in the East have the chance for free rabies vaccinations for their furry family members.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, Carteret County Animal Control will host a free rabies vaccination event for pets. This event will take place in the parking lot of the health department in Morehead City from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. while supplies last.

For safety, the county wants both pet owner and pets to stay in their vehicles at all times. The event is designed to be a drive-thru clinic.

Proof of residency is required to qualify for rabies shots for your pet dog, cat, or ferret, according to the county.

“The virus is nearly always fatal if left untreated,” said Bobby Mangum, supervisor of Animal Control for the Carteret County Health Department. “Immunizing your pets is the most effective protection from rabies virus.”

The following guidelines and safety protocols will be in effect at the clinic:

Attendees must refrain from attending the clinic if they or their pets are feeling unwell.

A limit of three pets per family.

Pets must be controlled at all times, either caged or leashed with a maximum leash length of six feet. Cats and ferrets are required to be transported in carriers.

Attendees are asked to follow the signage and instructions provided by clinic staff.

Dogs and cats that are over four months of age should be vaccinated against rabies, the county says. To be properly immunized, the dog or cat should receive two vaccines one year apart, then one vaccine every three years.

Additional information about rabies and its prevention can be found at www.cdc.gov/rabies.

