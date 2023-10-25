Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department improves insurance ratings for next year

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Residents served by one Pitt County volunteer fire department could be seeing lower insurance costs next year.

The Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department had its first full-blown survey which resulted in a fire rating of 5/9E.

This survey was done through the Ratings and Inspections Department of the Office of State Fire Marshall with the Department of Insurance,

These inspection ratings are required on a regular basis through the North Carolina Response Rating System. This system rates staff performance, equipment maintenance, communication, and availability to water on a scale from 1, the best, to 10, not to code.

County Fire Marshal Jay Morris said Belvoir had been a straight class 9. He said homes and businesses within five miles of a fire station will take advantage of the class 5 rating, while all others fall into the 9E category.

Pitt County has 22 fire departments, and Morris said there are three departments in the county that still have only a class 9 rating.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.